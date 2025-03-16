New Zealand crush Pakistan in 1st T20I with 9-wicket victory

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first match of the five-match T20 series at Hagley Oval on Sunday to gain a 1-O lead.

After being asked to bat first, the Pakistan team struggled against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack and were bundled out for 91, with Kyle Jamieson leading the charge by picking up crucial wickets.

With just one run on the board, the Men in Green lost three wickets quickly. Jamieson dismissed Mohammad Haris for a duck, while Irfan Khan managed only a single run.

Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed, getting dismissed for just 91 runs in 18.4 overs.

Khushdil Shah was the top scorer with 32 runs, followed by captain Agha Salman with 18 and Jahandad Khan with 17.

Abdul Samad scored 7, Shadab Khan managed 3, while Abrar Ahmed added only 2 runs. Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Ali contributed just 1 run each. Openers Mohammad Haris and Hassan Nawaz were dismissed without scoring.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy led the bowling attack with 4 wickets, while Kyle Jamieson claimed 3 and Ish Sodhi grabbed 2 wickets. Zakary Foulkes dismissed one player.

Chasing 91, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen displayed exceptional batting from the start, putting on a 53-run stand inside the powerplay, showcasing their brilliance with the bat.

New Zealand chased down the target in the 11th over, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday.

Pakistan playing XI: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand playing XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zac Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy