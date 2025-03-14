WATCH: Saud Shakeel hits quick fifty in National T20 Cup opener

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel was on song as he hit a quick fifty in the National T20 Cup opener in Faisalabad on Friday.

The left-handed batter, who leads Karachi Whites, looked solid after winning the toss and electing to bat first against Islamabad in the opening game of the National T20 Cup.

Saud Shakeel opened the inning with Khawaja Nafay who scored a two-ball duck in the first game of the tournament.

Khurram Manzoor then joined the Karachi Whites captain to stitch a 52-run partnership. He was dismissed after scoring 29 off 17 balls.

Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood then arrived at the crease, however, his partnership with Saud Shakeel was a brief one as he was dismissed after scoring just eight runs.

Despite quick wickets, the Karachi Whites captain continued to play strokes all round the ground to complete his fifty.

The left-handed Pakistan batter’s 50-ball 76 came to an end in the penultimate over, however, he had already managed to take his team to a fighting total in the first game of the National T20 Cup.

Saud Shakeel smashed nine fours and a six in his inning as Karachi Whites finished their inning at 159/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Islamabad were off to a shaky start as they lost two wickets in the first powerplay on 17.

The side kept losing wickets at intervals and were struggling at 73/5 in 13 overs, with 87 needed off 41 deliveries at the time of filing this story.