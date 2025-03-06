Saud Shakeel becomes first Pakistan player to be dismissed timed-out

Left-handed batter Saud Shakeel became the first Pakistani batter to be timed out during the final of the President’s Trophy against PTV.

The incident happened on day two of the game when Saud Shakeel, who is representing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), arrived late to the crease after two wickets fell in two balls.

The left-handed Pakistani batter rushed out of the dugout after SPB lost Umar Amin and Fawad Alam on two consecutive balls.

Pacer Muhammad Shahzad dismissed Umar Amin on six runs, while Fawad Alam scored a golden duck.

With Shahzad on a hat-trick, Saud Shakeel was late to the crease, leading PTV captain Amad Butt to appeal for a time-out.

The umpire found the Pakistani batter late to the crease and declared him timed-out. Muhammad Shehzad rattled Irfan Khan’s stumps on the very next ball to complete his hat-trick.

With four wickets in the span of three deliveries, SBP sank from 128 for 1 to 128 for 5.

Subsequently, the side was bowled out for 205 in their first inning as Imran Butt remained the highest-scorer with 89 off 136 balls.

The unusual dismissal made Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel only the seventh batter in first-class cricket to be timed out.

It is to be noted here that Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews remains the only batter to have been timed out in an international game.

The high-profile dismissal happened during Sri Lanka’s 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh, with Shakib-al-Hasan successfully appealing for timed-out.