New Zealand's Garbett ruled out of World Cup with injury

New Zealand midfielder Matt Garbett has been ruled out of ​the World Cup after suffering a ‌hamstring injury in training ahead of his side’s 2-2 draw with Iran in their ​Group G opener on Monday.

“The ​whole squad’s thoughts are with Matt ⁠at this time and we ​are gutted he won’t be able ​to play in the tournament,” New Zealand Football said in a social media post.

Auckland ​FC forward Logan Rogerson has been ​called up as a replacement for Garbett, ‌who ⁠plays for Peterborough United in England’s third tier.

“Matty’s a good mate of mine and I am really gutted ​for him,” ​Rogerson ⁠said in an Auckland statement. “It’s a weird feeling to ​be honest, slightly conflicted as ​I ⁠am also buzzing to get out there and meet up with the ⁠team.”

New ​Zealand’s next match is ​against Egypt on June 21.