Newborn dies in Jacobabad due to lack of incubator

JACOBABAD: A newborn girl died on Sunday due to the unavailability of an incubator in Jacobabad, Sindh, ARY News reported, citing the infant’s father.

According to the father, he initially took his newborn daughter to the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS), a government hospital. However, due to a lack of facilities, he shifted her to a private hospital.

He stated that the private hospital staff turned him away because no incubator was available, and he was forced to bring the baby back to JIMS.

The doctors advised him to shift the child to a hospital in Sukkur. However, tragically, the newborn girl died on the way to Sukkur.

Hospital authorities stated that an investigation into the tragic incident is underway.

