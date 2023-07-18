Newborn goes missing from Sargodha hospital

SARGODHA: A newborn boy has gone missing from District Teaching Hospital in Sargodha, leading to criticism on the hospital administration by the affected family, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a man – resident of Chak 30 Sargodha – brought the newborn to District Teaching Hospital for treatment. The hospital staff, after a check-up, tagged the child and shifted him to ward.

The father – who is a labour – alleged that when he asked about his child, the hospital staff told the child went missing and wasn’t in the ward. The father further said a complaint was filed with police, but no action has been taken yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that an unidentified woman kidnapped a newborn boy from the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad and fled away.

Sources told ARY News reported that wife of Sadaqat, resident of Gujranwala had given birth to a baby boy in the gynaecology ward of Allied Hospital the other day.

Sources within the hospital claimed that the unidentified woman was present in the ward with the wife of Sadaqat for three days.

The suspect mixed some intoxicating drug in the tea so that when the family took it they all fell unconscious and she took away the baby.