Newborn killed in celebratory gunfire in Sujawal

SUJAWAL: In a tragic incident, a six-day-old baby girl was killed during a celebratory fire at an event organized over her birth in Sindh’s Sujawal district, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place in the native village of Sujawal district.

The newborn baby girl was killed after her uncle opened fire to express his joy at a function held in Sujawal village over the birth of her niece, said police.

Also Read: Sadiqabad groom’s cousin killed in celebratory firing

The police shifted the body of infant to a nearby hospital for post-mortem while her uncle was taken into custody.

A further investigation into the case is underway, said police.

Comments