Sadiqabad groom’s cousin killed in celebratory firing

SADIQABAD: Celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Punjab’s Sadiqabad turned the joyous occasion into a tragedy after a bullet took life of a person.

According to police, the incident took place in the city’s Basti Chanawar within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station.

They said the groom’s cousin suffered a fatal wound in celebratory firing and died on the spot.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Saddar police station with the accused who resorted to aerial firing taken into custody, a police official said.

In Jan, a wedding ceremony in Lahore turned into mourning after two brothers were killed in aerial firing during a wedding function.

According to the police, two brothers, identified as Maid and Safdar, died when a wedding party guest fired in the air during the marriage function in the Naseerabad neighbourhood of Lahore.

One of the deceased, Majid, was constable at Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) department, said the police.

