MUZAFFARABAD: Newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly member from LA-14 Bagh-West (Dhirkot), Sardar Sajid Iqbal Abbasi, has decided to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), sources said on Monday.

Abbasi, who contested the election from LA-14 Bagh-I (Dhirkot) on the Awami Dast-o-Bazoo Party ticket, is expected to formally announce his decision to join the PML-N today.

The development is being seen as another political gain for the PML-N following the AJK elections.

Abbasi defeated Muslim Conference president Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, a constituency from where he, and before him his uncle and father, had been elected in all nine elections since 1985.

The notification confirming Sajid Iqbal Abbasi’s election from LA-14 Bagh-I (Dhirkot) has also been issued.

PPP to file petition against formation of govt in AJK

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has prepared a petition seeking to restrain the formation of a government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

According to PPP sources, the party’s legal team has prepared a petition challenging the formation of the government, which is expected to be filed before the Azad Kashmir High Court.

PPP leadership has approved the petition against the formation of the government, sources said, adding that it would be filed within the next 48 hours in an attempt to prevent the formation of a PML-N government in the region.

The PPP will seek a restraining order against the formation of the government until the completion of the AJK Legislative Assembly’s house, according to sources.