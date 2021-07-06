Newly elevated CJ replaces seven session judges, LHC registrar

LAHORE: The newly elevated Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Tuesday made several changes in the judicial hierarchy of the province soon after taking the oath of his position, ARY NEWS reported.

The LHC chief justice replaced seven district and session judges in the province besides also removing the registrar of the Lahore High Court Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla.

He was replaced by Irfan Saeed as the new registrar of the high court.

A day after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was sworn in as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to the chief justice at a ceremony at the Governor’s House.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, LHC judges, and lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Senior puisne judge Justice Bhatti replaced Justice Khan as the high court’s chief justice following the latter’s retirement on July 5.

Earlier, the ministry of law and justice had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Bhatti as the LHC chief justice.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was appointed the LHC’s additional judge in May 2011. He will retire as the chief justice in March 2024.