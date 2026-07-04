Next plans takeover bid for Harvey Nichols

British ​clothing retailer is ‌preparing to launch a takeover bid for luxury department ​store chain Harvey ​Nichols, Sky News reported on ⁠Saturday.

Reuters could not immediately ​verify the report. Harvey ​Nichols declined to comment, while Next did not respond to ​requests for comment.

Next’s plans ​are at a relatively early stage, ‌the ⁠report added.

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols sells luxury wares from cosmetics and ​fashion ​brands ⁠to food and wine.

The report comes ​after Next acquired footwear brand ​Russell & ⁠Bromley through an insolvency process, paying £2.5 million ($3.3 million).