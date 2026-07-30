Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo left out of Brazil squad plans

Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo will ‌no longer be in Brazil’s plans as they look to build a younger squad for the 2028 Copa America, coach Carlo Ancelotti told Brazilian broadcaster ge.

Forward Neymar, 34, retired from internationals after Brazil exited ​the World Cup with a loss to Norway in the round of 16. Midfielder Casemiro, ​34, and defender Danilo, 35, have not announced their international retirements.

“I think ⁠this World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players. Starting ​with Neymar, going through Danilo, Casemiro, all those players who were over 30 years old ​at the World Cup,” Ancelotti said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“We are going to map out new players who can enter, I’m not saying for the next World Cup in 2030, but ​who can already be competitive in the first objective, which is the Copa America ​in 2028.”

Brazil, who will face Australia in two friendlies in September, have reached the World Cup’s semi-finals ‌only ⁠once since their record fifth triumph in 2002. They have not won the Copa America since 2019.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to replace all 26 players. We’re going to keep some important players who can continue the work, like Marquinhos, to name ​one,” said Italian Ancelotti, ​who took over ⁠as Brazil coach in June 2025.

“I think it’s important that you stay to give a sign of continuity to the work. But ​the idea is to change, to bring in a new generation.”

Ancelotti was sounded out ⁠by the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) for the role of Italy manager.

“There was simply contact from the federation, but it’s not a contract issue, it’s a matter of commitment,” Ancelotti said.

“I ⁠have a ​commitment to Brazil not because I signed the contract. ​I have a commitment based on the year I spent here, I was very well received, and I ​don’t want to break that commitment.”