Neymar says his Brazil career is over

SAO PAULO – Neymar appeared to confirm his retirement from international soccer, saying he no longer wanted ​to play for Brazil, weeks after suggesting his international ‌career had ended following their World Cup last-16 loss to Norway.

The 34-year-old forward, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, made the comments after Santos ​beat Venezuela’s Universidad Central 4-2 in a Copa Sudamericana ​match late on Tuesday.

“I think my time with the ⁠national team has already passed. I made history there, ​and I’m very happy about it. I experienced a lot ​there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don’t think I want it ​anymore,” he told reporters.

The remarks reinforced comments he made in the immediate aftermath of Brazil’s 2-1 World Cup defeat by Norway on July ‌5.

After ⁠coming on as a substitute and scoring a stoppage-time penalty, Neymar suggested his international career was over during an interview with Brazilian broadcaster ge.

“I tried, I tried. Now it’s over,” ​he said.

Neymar ​was visibly emotional ⁠after the defeat, which marked Brazil’s earliest World Cup exit since 1990 and extended the ​five-times champions’ wait for a record-extending sixth ​title.

The forward, ⁠who played in four World Cups, enjoyed a glittering club career with Santos, Barcelona and Paris St Germain, but won ⁠only one ​senior title with the national team, ​the Confederations Cup in 2013.

His international career yielded 80 goals and 58 assists ​in 130 appearances.