Wedding rumors are swirling around Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, but one person who says he definitely won’t be there is former One Direction star Niall Horan.

During a recent appearance on New Zealand radio show The Edge NZ, Horan spoke about having “a couple of weddings” lined up this year. The casual comment quickly sparked speculation among fans and hosts, who jokingly hinted that one of the ceremonies might involve his former bandmate Styles.

“I’ve got a couple of weddings that I’m going to coming up. We all love a wedding,” Horan shared. “A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that’s gonna be very fun.”

Radio hosts Ollie Miles and Lucy Maynard then pressed him further, asking whether the weddings involved “old people [he] used to work with,” clearly referring to Styles.

Realizing where the conversation was heading, Horan laughed and quickly shut the rumors down.

“I am not going, if that’s what you’re asking,” he continued. “I’m a busy man.”

Reports of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s engagement surfaced in late April after the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring. Sources close to the couple revealed that they had shared the happy news with only a small circle of friends and family.

This isn’t the first time Niall Horan has found himself caught in celebrity wedding speculation. Earlier this year, the singer also dodged questions about whether he had been invited to a possible future wedding involving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.