Nicholas Hoult recalls how he lost ‘Batman’ role to Robert Pattinson

Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult has said that the announcement of actor Robert Pattinson’s casting for the titular role in “The Batman” came as a shock to him.

During a recent interview, the actor said that he was driving when he learned on the radio that Pattinson was cast in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman.’

“I remember a week before we did the Batman test, I was driving in my car and I had the radio on and they were talking on the radio how Rob was going to be the new Batman. And I was like, ‘It’s not confirmed yet! I’m auditioning next weekend. Give me a chance,’” Hoult said.

The Hollywood actor described losing the part as an emotional blow.

“Your imagination does not know…you are aware on a practical level: ‘I know I am auditioning against Rob.’ And Rob is fantastic in that movie. That was the right decision. But you get excited by the prospect. Matt [Reeves] is a fantastic director and the script. It’s a cool movie and I want to be a part of it. It’s a brilliant character. There’s a weird period before you can get to the acceptance and see the movie and be like that was the right choice, you go through the period of ‘what could I have done different? Why not me?’ You run through all those things,” Nicholas Hoult said.

Released in 2022, ‘The Batman’ starred Robert Pattinson in the titular role of the vigilante.

The film earned rave reviews and generated $770 million at the worldwide box office. The makers of the movie have a plan in place to start production on a sequel next year.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult is set to portray the role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s upcoming “Superman.”

While the Hollywood actor had initially auditioned for the role of Superman, however, the filmmaker considered him a better fit to play the iconic villain.