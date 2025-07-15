Nick Frost’s stunning transformation into Hagrid unveiled for ‘Harry Potter’ series

HBO has shared the first look at Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series.

The first look shows a close-up picture of the actor, sporting a long beard and hair.

His picture as Rubeus Hagrid comes soon after HBO unveiled the first look at newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter.

Nick Frost takes over the role from Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed the beloved giant in all eight of the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Earlier today, HBO confirmed the release schedule for the hotly anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ series and the beginning of filming on the show.

According to the studio, the much-hyped TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Apart from Nick Frost as Hagrid and McLaughlin as Harry Potter, the upcoming show stars Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The star-studded cast of the upcoming show includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy.

Additionally, Leo Earley stars as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge. Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley. Additional names revealed on Monday were Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Filmmaker Mark Mylod will serve as the director on the series, while Francesca Gardiner has been roped in as the showrunner.