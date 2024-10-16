Nick Jonas runs off stage after laser aimed at him during concert – Watch

American singer Nick Jonas stopped the show and ran off stage after a laser was aimed at him during a concert in Prague.

On Tuesday, one-third of the pop rock band Jonas Brothers and the husband of Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas briefly paused his performance during the latest show of their ongoing world tour, as he panicked and ran off the stage when a man aimed a laser on his head.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a clip doing rounds on social media, the Jonas Brothers consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick, are seen performing in the Czech Republic capital, when the latter looked up towards the concertgoers and then gestured to his security personnel before both of them left the stage in a panic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Daily News (@jonasdailynews_)

In another video from the night, a red laser light was aimed at Nick’s head, which seemingly made him panic as a life threat and leave the stage. His brothers Kevin and Joe continued to perform.

As per the eyewitnesses of the incident, who were attending the concert, the show was resumed soon and the miscreant was immediately removed from the crowd.

Also Read: Nick Jonas embraces ‘National Jiju of India’ tag

Notably, the incident took place a day after Nick returned to Instagram, post a brief hiatus from the social site.