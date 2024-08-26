Nicki Minaj sued for millions by a superfan

U.S.-based rapper Nicki Minaj has been sued by a superfan, for $5 million, citing defamation and emotional distress.

As reported by foreign publications, a loyal fan of Nicki Minaj, for 15 years, who apparently also helped her promote her album ‘Pink Friday 2’ last year, has now turned against the singer, and sued her, alleging public humiliation and harassment.

According to the details, plaintiff Tameer Peak, 28, a resident of New Jersey, filed the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against the Queen of Rap, 41, in Los Angeles Superior Court and sought $5 million for ‘reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss’.

Peak alleged that Minaj invited him to her hotel in 2017, and then ’embarrassed him in front of 100K viewers’, dubbing him a ‘paid mole sent to sabotage her’. He also claimed that the singer’s husband Kenneth Petty ‘battered him’ during a Super Bowl LIV event.

Once an avid follower of the ‘Anaconda’ singer, the plaintiff mentioned that the former labelled him as a ‘stalker’ who made false claims about working for her.

Moreover, Peak accused Minaj of targeting him on different occasions on social media platforms.

In her defence, the singer’s attorney Judd Burstein told a foreign outlet that Peak has been ‘harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail’.

“He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law,” he said.