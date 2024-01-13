Nicolas Cage’s statement about Margot Robbie goes viral

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage is hoping that actress Margot Robbie wins the Oscar for her critically and commercially successful film ‘Barbie.’

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Barbie,’ which grossed $1.442 billion at the worldwide box office, starred Margot Robbie played the titular character and Ryan Gosling as the male protagonist and Barbie’s love interest Ken.

The film’s plot on IMDb read, “Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.”

The film made headlines throughout 2023 and it caught the attention of two-time Oscar nominee Nicolas Cage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

In an interview with W Magazine, the ‘Ghost Rider‘ star expressed his admiration for Margot Robbie and Barbie.

He wished the best to his fellow celebrity and the project for the Oscars.

“I’m a huge admirer of Margot Robbie,” he was quoted saying in the US entertainment news agency Animated Times’ report. “She’s one of my favourite actors, I hope she gets it this year.”

Related – Margot Robbie shocks fans with latest announcement