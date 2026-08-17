Nicole Kidman breaks down 'Lioness' S3 script prep

Nicole Kidman candidly revealed details of the upcoming Lioness season.

In an interview during Paramount+’s The Icons of Taylor Sheridan’s universe event, Kidman noted that the work never stops behind the scenes even when cameras are not rolling.

Alluding to her castmates, she said, “We have to understand every single thing we’re saying,” because the scripts were “dense” and they have to work through them in every episode, adding, “And that is a huge undertaking.” The Eyes Wide Shut star quipped, “It has to come trippingly off your tongue. You have to understand everything, and it has to seem like something that you are using as everyday language all the time, which obviously we’re not.”

Read More:Lioness season 3 roars back August 2 on Paramount+

She further shared, “Michael Kelly and I, and Morgan Freeman, we are just thoroughly always working”. Before a take, Kidman and her co-star always make sure to completely understand their lines. “We also do, ‘What does that mean? Decipher it.’ Definition, definition, definition. So that we constantly understand what we’re talking about,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Lioness season three premiered on Paramount+ on August 2, 2026, and new episodes come out every Sunday.

For those unaware, the 59-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer portrays Kaitlyn Meade, and the 89-year-old American actor and film producer plays Edwin Mullins in Taylor Sheridan’s CIA thriller series. The show has an ensemble cast, including Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, and others.