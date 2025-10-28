Nicole Kidman chooses to stay positive after Keith Urban split

Academy Award-winning star Nicole Kidman has declined to comment negatively about her ex-husband, Keith Urban, following her amazing performance at Vogue World 2025.

The reports have claimed that the Baby Alum Nicole Kidman is concentrated on her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, as well as her career.

In this regard, an insider recently added to Rob Shutter that despite her high-profile split from Keith Urban, she had nothing wrong to say about her ex, but she just wanted to prioritise her household at this moment.

“She’s turning their home into a sanctuary,” the informant continued, before explaining that the Australian-American actress has prioritised “healing,” which includes “yoga journaling, family dinners.”

According to another source close to the country artist, “He knows he’s losing more than just his marriage — he’s losing time with his girls.”

However, the 58-year-old star is additionally financially and emotionally supporting his daughter amid the personal turmoil in his life.

“This is a total 180 from the Keith I know. It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her,” according to the source.

Read More: Kendall Jenner slips into Nicole Kidman’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dress for Vogue World 2025 Runway

It is pertinent to note that the duo had officially parted ways in September this year, as they had been married since 2006.

This news follows Nicole Kidman’s stunning tribute to Rita in a Custom Chanel at Vogue World 2025.

The Oscar-winning star, who is also Vogue’s October cover star, began the show with a backstage performance of “Put the Blame on Mame,” a legendary song delivered by Rita Hayworth as the titular femme fatale in the 1946 noir Gilda.

Numerous supermodels, namely Kendall Jenner, walked the runway for Nicole Kidman’s classic collection at Vogue World 2025.