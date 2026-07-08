Nicole Kidman melts hearts with throwback photos of elder daughter

Nicole Kidman made an emotional post in tribute to her daughter on her birthday.

On July 7, taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted unseen throwback snaps for her 18th birthday on Sunday as a toddler.

The first slide in the carousel featured the mother-daughter duo as Nicole, wearing a purple dress, can be seen holding little Sunday while posing for the picture. In the second slide, Sunday as a toddler can be seen running away from the camera, donning a white dress with furry wings.

The doting mom expressed her disbelief that her daughter is all grown up, from being a little “angel” to an adult now. Nicole wrote in the caption, “Happy 18th, my angel, you couldn’t be more loved @sundayrose”.

Read More: Nicole Kidman honors Keith Urban on first Father’s Day since their split

It is pertinent to mention that Nicole welcomed Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, 15, with ex-husband Keith Urban. Keith and Nicole recently finalized their divorce in January after almost 20 years of marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Fans rushed to the comment section to send their love and well wishes to Sunday, including Nicole’s fellow actress, Reese Witherspoon. She commented, “Happy Birthday, Sunny,” along with a wrapped heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl marked her birthday on Tuesday by walking the runway at Dior’s fall/winter 2026 haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.