Nicole Kidman reveals life after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman, winner of an Oscar award, is sharing her current post-divorce life. She has also acknowledged that the way to approach and navigate future events whose script has not yet been written and make choices is to allow for and show a sense of being moved by and allowing your emotions lead your mind.

In an article that appeared in the July cover story of magazine, the 59-year-old revealed how her September 2025 announced, but Janurary 2026 finalized, divorce from, and high profile relationship with, county music artist, Keith Urban-with whom she had been married for about two decades at the time of separation-actually led her to feel very vulnerable and devastated by the aftermath and how the future seemed to look.

‘My Future,’ Kidman said of dealing with a totally unfamiliar life, ‘is Unclear but Still Holding on with High Hopes, Love”.

For example, Kidman admitted that this was not what he had come to expect and was “the life of my will become, but this will be how it will turn into. It turns out to be different from everything in our imagination.” “So we just have to adjust because this now and adapt.

My future at the moment, I don’t know what will happen in it.”

Kidman advised it was important to keep a cool head rather than allow fear, in other words: “follow one’s own senses” or “act guided by one’s own feelings,” as an individual when approaching one’s life circumstances and making choices rather than over thinking too.

“There was indeed a moment when my apprehension and concern gave way to extreme vulnerability and this obviously was to allow exposure.” She said: “But I said, ‘Well, here’s the chance that I could give up here and curl into a ball, or I have hope for continuing.”

In the case of any adverse circumstances that may arise or are perceived to arise and be in unfairness and injustice Kidman learned from the support of mentors such as the late and former mother of three; to “remain confident.”

“But as of now (learning of circumstances as such) I’ve come to see the light instead of saying,” well this happens because people are unfair and unjust when, of course they are, but this is how the matter stand: ‘yes it is.

In this world life is indeed unfair.” “Nevertheless my essence of character and inner self is intact as of now knowing that I have integrity, my talent, and myself,” Kidman states. “My daughters, Sunday Rose (eighteen) and Faith (fifteen), are my concern beyond what may appear from outside for any endeavor” stated The Official Film Industry figure .

“It’s to care for family over any other concerns.” Nicole’s next movie will be “Practical Magic 2” with a release in September, and it will feature as the movie’s lead and is intended to appear next to Sandra Bullock in this fantasy romancing sequel .