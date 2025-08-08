NICOP Guide for Overseas Pakistanis

As more Pakistani citizens want to go abroad for employment, education, or permanent residency, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in this regard, emphasises the importance of getting the NICOP for Overseas Pakistanis before departure.

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is a main identity document issued by NADRA to Pakistani citizens residing or planning to reside abroad. It legally gives a permit to Pakistani nationals and allows visa-free entry into Pakistan for dual nationals.

Why NICOP Matters

The NICOP for Overseas Pakistanis is not a formality, but it’s a path to the main legal identity, access to services in Pakistan, and ensures smooth travel.

Children born abroad to Pakistani parents are also eligible, provided their foreign passport details are submitted.

Applicants can get their NICOP either through any NADRA Registration Centre in Pakistan, Pakistani embassies or consulates abroad, or NADRA’s online Pak Identity application.

Applicants must follow these steps at NADRA centres for obtaining NICOP:

Get Token

Photograph

Biometric data collection

Form review and submission

NICOP Fee Structure (2025)

The fee varies by the region and how urgent the NICOP is required.

Processing Type Fee (PKR) Normal fee 11,340 Urgent fee 16,589 Executive fee 21,820

This fee structure applies to applicants from Europe and other Western countries.



Online Convenience

For added ease, NADRA offers an online application system via the Pak Identity platform, enabling overseas Pakistanis to apply without visiting a physical centre.

Applicants who don’t want to visit the NADRA centre or do not have a nearby centre may use the online application system via the Pak Identity platform and get their NICOP easily.

Read More: NADRA rolls out new Pak ID features

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) released an updated version of its Pak ID mobile app, introducing a pack of advanced features.

This initiative is designed to update and improve identity-related services for Pakistani citizens, making processes like getting national ID cards, passports, and other documents more effective, available, and user-friendly.