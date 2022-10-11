Nida Khan enthralls social media with latest pictures

Actor Nida Khan shared her latest pictures and they are going viral on social media.

The actor posed for viral pictures on the social media application Instagram at an exotic location. She wore a red sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Khan (@iniddaahh)

“Somewhere between holding on and letting go, I lost a piece of me 🥀” the caption read.

Her photo album got hundreds of likes from the social media application’s users. They made heartwarming comments in the reply section.

“You cute❤️”

“Looking so much beautiful”

“Khud bi beautiful and location bhi good”

The Saza-e-Ishq star takes to the interactive platform to share her pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

Earlier, the pictures of her having the time of her life at an eatery went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Khan (@iniddaahh)

The celebrity has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her works in series ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat‘ and ‘Main Hari Piya‘.

The actor is playing the pivotal role of Zeba in the ongoing superhit serial ARY Digital serial Pyaar Deewangi Hai.

The serial tells the story of a girl named Rabi (Neelam Muneer) who has to prove her innocent in her husband Mateen’s (Shuja Asad) death.

The latest episode of the serial, which is written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, showed what the family is going through after Mateen’s death.

