Nida Khan reveals her priority in now-viral pictures

Nida Khan is one of the most recognizable faces amongst the new lot of actresses. She is currently playing the role of Shazia in the ongoing ARY Digital drama ‘Taqdeer‘.

In the drama, Nida Khan’s character is a woman who wants to marry an already-married man Nabeel (Zain Afzal). The fans cannot wait to see what fate has in store for her.

‘Taqdeer‘ is not the only drama in which the actor has displayed her acting prowess. She won hearts with her work in ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘, ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat‘ and ‘Main Hari Piya‘.

The celebrity never fails to appreciate her fans in on-air interviews and on social media platforms. Recently, she opened up about her life priorities on the visual-sharing application Instagram.

The ‘Main Hari Piya‘ actor shared her dashing pictures that are going viral. The celebrity wrote that she took the viral pictures to let the fans know they will always be her priority.

Nida Khan has millions of fans on social media platforms thanks to her contribution to the acting and modelling industries. The actor opens up about her personal and professional life through interviews.

Moreover, the actor keeps in touch with admirers through interactive platforms such as Instagram. The celebrity keeps fans updated through her social media posts.

She rocked a brown animal print top with black pants.

It is to be noted that she played Zebi in ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘. She was the widow of Mateen (Shuja Asad). Her character hated the female protagonist Rabi (Neelam Muneer) for accidentally killing her husband Mateen (Shuja Asad).

Zebi ends up marrying Dawood (Sami Khan).

