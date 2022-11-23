Nida Khan’s latest video has social media laughing

A reenactment video of actor and model Nida Khan is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video on the visual-sharing platform saw her reenacting the “Looking like 10/10 + 10 minus nothing add everything that’s me” lines by rapper King Caro.

Her social media post spread like wildfire. Netizens praised her with their reaction emojis and comments.

“You are very pretty,” a user wrote. Another stated that she “nailed it”. Many netizens called her gorgeous, beautiful and ideal.

With millions of Instagram followers, the “Pyaar Deewangi Hai” actor shares pictures and videos with admirers to keep them updated regarding her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she posted pictures of her in a pair of black pants, paired with a brown animal print top. She carried a matching sling bag and wore tinted face makeup for the look.

On the work front, she is playing the negative role of Sara in the superhit ARY Digital serial “Pyar Deewangi Hai“.

The drama, written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, is headlined by A-list actors Sami Khan, Neelam Muneer and Shuja Asad.

The play airs prime time every Monday on ARY Digital.

