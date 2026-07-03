The breathtaking views of Mushkpuri left Nida Yasir in awe, but one troubling sight prevented the television host from fully enjoying the experience.

Speaking on her morning show Good Morning Pakistan on ARY Digital, Nida reflected on her recent trek to the popular hilltop, describing it as a magical experience.

However, she admitted that she was saddened by the amount of litter scattered along the trail and the lack of proper waste disposal facilities.

While praising Pakistan’s natural beauty, She urged tourists to act responsibly by disposing of their waste properly and encouraged authorities to improve waste management infrastructure at popular tourist spots.

Nida Yasir’s remarks come just days after fellow television host and actor Juggun Kazim voiced similar concerns during a visit to Nathia Gali.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Kazim expressed frustration after encountering piles of garbage along a walking trail. The clip showed discarded food wrappers, Styrofoam cups and plastic bags scattered across the picturesque landscape.

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“We travel to beautiful places to escape the mess. Let’s not leave our mess behind for someone else to clean up. Take your memories. Take your photographs. Take your garbage too,” Kazim wrote alongside the video.

Home to snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, pristine lakes and stunning beaches, Pakistan is widely regarded as one of the region’s most naturally diverse countries. The back-to-back appeals from the two television personalities have once again drawn attention to the growing problem of littering at Pakistan’s tourist destinations.