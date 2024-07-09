web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

IHC dismisses Khawar Maneka’s review plea in Nikah case

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
By Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
|

TOP NEWS

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry serves as a court reporter for ARY News

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed Khawar Maneka’s review plea in Bushra Bibi-Imran Khan Nikah case, ARY News reported. 

Maneka challenged IHC verdict of deciding on the nikah case appeal within a month. The reserved verdict was pronounced by Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb.

In June, Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the session court to announce the verdict on Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking suspension of conviction in Nikah case within a month.

The Islamabad High Court directed the session court judge Afzal Majoka to decide on both pleas in Nikah case within the specific time.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

Read more: Court reserves verdict on PTI founder, Bushra’s iddat appeals

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.