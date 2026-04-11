Nike probes kit design issue ahead of World Cup

Nike is investigating a design issue affecting several national team kits ahead of this year’s soccer World Cup, ​British media reported on Friday, after problems with the ‌shirts became visible during last month’s international break.

Bulging around the shoulder seams was visible on shirts worn by teams including England, France ​and Uruguay during the international window.

A Nike spokesperson told ​The Guardian newspaper that the company had identified a “minor ⁠issue” with the kits, adding that performance was unaffected ​but the “overall aesthetic is not where it needs to be.”

The ​issue is present on both match shirts worn by players and replica versions sold to supporters, according to the BBC, with some fans raising ​concerns.

The American sportswear giant produces kits for a number ​of World Cup teams, including co-hosts the United States and Canada, as ‌well ⁠as Brazil, the Netherlands and Croatia.

The kits have been designed with cooling technology to help players cope with high temperatures expected at the tournament, which kicks off on June 11 ​and is also ​co-hosted by ⁠Mexico.

The issue comes as the struggling company faces questions over its product innovation and works through excess ​inventory after a string of weak earnings.

Chief ​Executive Elliott ⁠Hill has pledged to refocus Nike on core sports, and the company said on Friday it had appointed Andy Caine ⁠as chief ​innovation officer.

Nike did not immediately respond ​to a Reuters request for comment.