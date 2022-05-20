Nimra Kazmi case: SHC annoyed over police failure to recover ‘missing’ girl

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday expressed its anger over Sindh police performance for not producing Karachi teenage girl Nimra Kazmi, who had purportedly solemnised a free-will marriage in Punjab, despite a court order ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the petition for recovery of Nimra Kazmi and cancellation of her marriage under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The SHC had on a previous hearing directed the police to produce the girl before the court.

During today’s hearing, the court expressed annoyance over Sindh police for producing another Karachi teenage girl in court in the abduction case.

What’s going on in Karachi? What Sindh police is doing in missing girls recovery case”? the court asked Sindh police.

“Why Nimra Kazmi was not produced despite clear instructions from SHC?” the court further DG Saudabad.

At which, DSP Saudabad told the court there are reports of Kazmi’s presence in Taunsa Sharif area of Dera Ghazi (DG Khan). “Sindh police will carry out a raid to recover Karachi girl after getting permission from Punjab Home Department,” he said.

The SHC directed police to present Nimra Kazmi before court by May 25 at any cost and adjourned the hearing.

Kazmi, said to be a 16-year-old resident of Karachi’s Saudabad, allegedly went missing last week and had later emerged in Punjab, saying she had left her parents’ home of her own choice.

A case regarding Kazmi’s alleged abduction was lodged against unknown suspects at the Saudabad police station on the complaint of her family.

