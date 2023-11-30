‘I was…’: Nimra Khan addresses drunk driving allegations

Popular actor Nimra Khan clears the air on drunk driving rumours which resulted in a deadly car crash in 2014.

For the unversed, Nimra Khan was severely injured in a road accident in August 2014, when her car rammed into another vehicle, while she was coming back from a shoot in Islamabad. She got multiple fractures and clots in her brain, due to which doctors were not able to treat her immediately.

The actor stayed in a coma for over 19 days, with her brain and liver damaged, and recovered from the fatal injuries gradually.

However, looking back at that time, there were rumours that the actor was allegedly drunk while driving home from her shoot.

Addressing those reports, Nimra Khan has now clarified that she does not drink and was not drunk driving on the day of the aforementioned road accident either.

On a recent podcast outing, Khan said, “I fainted while driving, because of over-exertion and lack of sleep.”

Speaking further about her blood and intoxication tests, she clarified that it was negative and she has never had alcohol or drugs in her life.

When asked if it was because of any sort of depression, Khan maintained that she was not depressed at all and was actually excited about the car, which she got four days before the accident.

“I was singing a Punjabi song and had it in full volume, I have no idea what happened after that, but I fainted, on the steering with my body weight on the accelerator, and the car just rammed into that jeep,” she detailed.

