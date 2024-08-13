Nimra Khan escapes kidnapping attempt in Karachi

Prominent actor Nimra Khan shared horrific details of how she narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt in Karachi’s DHA.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, Nimra Khan disclosed that she became a victim of a kidnapping attempt by three men recently while she waited for her car outside a hotel in DHA, Karachi.

In the video on the social site Instagram, detailing her ordeal, Khan began to share, “Yesterday, what happened to me is horrific, do you want it to happen with your daughter, wife or sister? Can you send any of them safely outside in Pakistan, no, I can guarantee that your daughters aren’t safe here.”

“Yesterday, I was standing near Ramada, waiting for my car, when three men came and tried to kidnap me… I had phones in my hand and bags on my shoulder. I was waiting for my family that was stuck in traffic. It was raining; those men held me at gunpoint and were dragging me to their car when I started to scream but no one listened,” she detailed, while still being petrified of the whole incident.

“Four guards were sitting in front of me [but] no one listened. I protected myself,” she added.

The ‘Bhool’ actor continued, “My feet got hit really hard. I pushed the bike… and ran. I could have been shot from the back.” Khan mentioned that she approached a moving car and asked the family in it for help, who along with the staff of the hotel rescued her.

Further calling herself a ‘victim’, the actor questioned the law enforcement authorities in the country for failing to provide a taxpayer, actor and woman like her the safety in her own country. “How can I say that I am safe in this country where I am a taxpayer?” she asked. “I am not safe here, I should hire guards for myself from that tax money instead, to protect me from such incidents in future. Now, I understand why people keep guards with them, we need guards! No wonder people are settling abroad. We need protection in Pakistan.”

Khan also discussed how the entire incident took a toll on herself and her family’s health, including her mother’s, to even think about what could have happened to her daughter.

“I can say I am a proud Muslim, but proud Pakistani? No,” she said in the end, urging everyone to stay inside their homes to stay safe in the country.

