Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron spark romance rumors with date

Bulgarian-born Canadian actress Nina Dobrev and American actor Zac Efron kept fostering speculation with their intimate date, and an insider revealed the genuine nature of the pair.

The Vampire Diaries diva was caught having a boat ride around the Italian coastline following her breakup with fiancé Shaun White, an American former professional snowboarder and skateboarder.

In addition, the pictures roaming digitally show the Canadian beauty is flirting with the star from the family, leading to rumors of a possible rebound relationship.

However, a close trusted source strongly denied the rumors, saying they are “definitely not dating.”

“Zac and Nina might be hanging out on a yacht, having fun, and getting along, but they aren’t dating.” They simply rejected the romance hype.

A reliable source told the Daily Mail that revenge romance theories had been debunked and claimed that Nina is looking to unwind and just have fun and deal with life post breakup, but that doesn’t mean she is going to land in Zac’s arms.

“Zac is a nice guy, and they are friendly, and that is all that it is; don’t get your Dofron relationship nicknames out just yet,” the anonymous tipper severely dashed supporters’ expectations for a burgeoning romance.

Notably, the relationship status was revealed after the Love Hard actress was seen yachting off the coast of Sardinia with friends over the weekend.

Moreover, she and the 37-year-old Zac were caught up standing close together; they appear to be looking lovingly at each other.

Nina took to the water with pals to unwind following the divorce, only a week after the 36-year-old reportedly called off her engagement to the Olympic boarder.