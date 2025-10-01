Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron: The truth behind viral boat photos sparks buzz

The truth revealed on The Sporting News about viral images of Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron on a boat gave rise to new controversies to the public after the separation.

The actress was found roaming on a boat with her co-partners Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, Kelsey Merrit, and Zac Efron following her breakupnews with Shaun White.

After news broke that Dobrev and Shaun White ended their engagement, the actress was seen socializing on a yacht with Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, Kelsey Merritt, and Zac Efron.

However, Dobrev and Efron’s photos went viral as they chatted during the hangout, leading fans to speculate whether they are greater than friends.

Before beginning to craft that fan fiction chapter, a source informs Us Weekly that the Seventeen Again actor and the Vampire Diaries actress are reportedly not romantically involved but are just friends.

“Nina and Zac are not dating and have been good friends for over a decade,” an insider added to the outlet. “Their friends always joke that they should date, but that is not what is going on. They have been there for each other through many phases of life and have always had each other’s back.”

Even though some footage between the two suggested a potential love interest, it’s likely due to their long-standing friendship and the actress “leaning on her family and friends recently” after ending her five-year relationship with the professional snowboarder.

Read More: Nina Dobrev returns to Instagram after Shaun White split

“[She] has truly felt a lot of love and support,” the source said. “Everyone has been lifting her spirits, and she has been in a better place after taking some time away following her split from Shaun.”

This month, news of their breakup became headline news, shocking fans since the two had recently been spotted together hand in hand at a Los Angeles farmers market. Just a week later, on September 11, it was reported that the two would be ending their five-year engagement.

Notably, in November 2024, White made a proposal to Dobrev, and after realizing their near-future aspirations did not coincide, they reportedly chose to part ways.

Furthermore, it should be highly remembered that the separated duo so far has not yet issued any official statement amid the split.