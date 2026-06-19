PESHAWAR: At least nine people were killed and seven others injured as strong winds, lightning and heavy rainfall struck several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to details, heavy rain hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulting in death of at least nine people. The deceased included five men, two children and two women, the PDMA said.

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The severe weather also caused damage to four houses. Three properties suffered partial damage, while one house was completely destroyed.

According to the PDMA, the affected incidents were reported in Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Dir, Kohat and Orakzai districts.

Rescue and relief operations are currently being carried out by the PDMA Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Rescue 1122 and the district administration in the affected areas.

Read more: Pakistan braces for thunderstorms and torrential rain

The Director General of the PDMA has directed officials to ensure the immediate provision of relief goods to affected families and has ordered that rescue and relief activities be further intensified.

The authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from visiting vulnerable tourist locations during the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Citizens seeking weather-related information have been asked to contact the PDMA helpline on 1700.