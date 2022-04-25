Nine-year-old boy murdered by relatives in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A nine-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle along with his brother in Mandi Bahauddin after they had a dispute with the slain boy’s mother, ARY News reported on Monday.

The horrific murder incident took place in Mandi Bahauddin and the body of the slain boy was thrown to a canal by the killers. Police said that the accused had a minor dispute with the boy’s mother.

They added that the boy went missing from his home since Sunday evening. An accused was arrested and the boy’s body was recovered from a canal.

Police launched an investigation after the registration of the case.

Earlier in the month, a former station house officer (SHO) of Surjani police station in Karachi had been named as a suspect in the blind murder case of a Tando Allahyar man.

According to the prime suspect, Asad-un-Nabi helped her murder her cousin.

Tando Allahyar police had arrested a girl name Tamseel for allegedly murdering her cousin Ali Raza with the help of former Surjani SHO Asad-un-Nabi.

Tamseel and Asad had planned the murder with two other alliants and celebrated after the successful assassination, the police revealed.

The police had claim that Tamseel murdered her cousin because he was forcing her to marry him against her will, the police say.

Ali Raza’s body had been found in the B-section area of Tando Allahyar on April 14, 2022. The police, after investigation, have arrested the girl and the search for the other two accused is ongoing.

Comments