Nintendo drops official trailer of ‘The Super Mario Bros’ movie

Nintendo has dropped the official teaser trailer for the movie adaptation of the video game ‘Super Mario Bros’ with Chris Pratt voicing the iconic character.

It’s time for ‘Super Mario’ fans to get excited as their favourite childhood character of moustachioed plumber and Princess Peach are ready to take over the cinemas for the third time, with the upcoming ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’.

The video game maker Nintendo has joined hands with the animation studio, Illumination to bring the first computer-animated version of the adventure comedy to the screens and has now enthralled fans with the very first look at what can be expected from the upcoming feature.

The teaser trailer, released on Thursday, begins with Bowser [Jack Black] being introduced as the ‘King of the Koopas’ as he invaded the icy kingdom and got his hands on the coveted gold star after having a face-off against the penguins.

The clip later introduced Mario [Chris Pratt] with his landing in the Mushroom Kingdom where he met Toad [Keegan-Michael Key], just when he tried to reach for a blue mushroom.

The animated feature slated to hit theatres on April 7 next year, also star Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

It is pertinent to mention that the last movie adaptation of Super Mario came in the live-action feature ‘Super Mario Bros’ in 1993, nearly three decades ago.

