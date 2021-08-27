Nintendo’s classic Super Mario Bros is now the most expensive video game

Evergreen Nintendo game Super Mario Bros is now the most expensive video game in history, The Daily Star has reported.

The unopened 1985 copy of the game now has a value of $2 million. It was sold to an anonymous buyer from the website Rally.

The previous record was that of a 1987-version of the Legend of Zelda was it was bought for $870,000 in July this year. The record was soon broken by Super Mario 64, which was for $1.56 million.

Read: Microsoft Xbox reveals updates, features of its upcoming games

The co-founder of Rally Rob Petrozzo believes the people are now starting to take interest in purchasing unopened copies of classic games.

He said: “I think that we are starting to see the natural progression of ‘What else? What are the things that have appreciated in value from my childhood that have that nostalgia?”

Petrozzo believes that the ground-breaking purchase sale can lead to high-value selling for gaming collections.