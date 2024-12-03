Nintendo Switch 2 leak reveals first look at new Joy-Cons features

Amid the speculations about the features of Nintendo Switch 2, a new leak has revealed the first look at the new addition to the Joy-Cons of the upcoming console.

Nothing much has been revealed by the Kyoto-based company about its upcoming gaming console other than a confirmation that it was working on a successor to the original Switch.

Several alleged leaks regarding Switch 2 have emerged on social media platforms, none of which have been confirmed or denied by Nintendo.

Meanwhile, a new leak has emerged, showing what appears to be the Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo’s upcoming gaming console.

While the company has confirmed that Switch 2 will be backwards compatible, rumours have suggested it will also have magnetic Joy-Con controllers.

The latest leak, which first emerged on the Chinese video-sharing site Bilibili, has seemingly revealed the new controllers, which appear to include a new trigger on the back.

While it remains unclear where the video originated from, the video blurs out key parts (including what appears to be the console itself) to protect the original source.

The viral video of the gaming console shows two IR sensors on the bottom, larger SL and SR buttons, and an extra pedal or trigger on the back.

Several Nintendo fans suggested that the viral photos and videos reportedly came from a factory worker in China as Switch 2 has entered full production.

It is worth noting here that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has reaffirmed that the company was following its original plan to announce the upcoming gaming console in the current financial year to March.

However, he did not go into specifics or provide an exact date for the announcement of Switch 2.