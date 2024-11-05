Nintendo drops update on Switch 2 announcement plans

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa on Tuesday dropped an update about the successor to its original gaming console Switch.

During an online press conference following the announcement of the company’s earnings result, Furukawa revealed that Nintendo was following its original plan to announce the upcoming gaming console, a gaming website reported.

Following the announcement of a Switch successor in May, the Kyoto-based company has provided no new details about the console.

Now, Furukawa said there was no change to Nintendo’s plan to announce a successor to its Switch in the current financial year to March.

However, he did not go into specifics or provide an exact date for the announcement of the gaming console.

Reports had said that the company would be announcing Switch 2 before the publication of its earnings results.

It is worth mentioning here that the alleged images of the hotly-anticipated gaming console leaked on social media platforms in September this year.

The leaked images revealed new Joy-Cons and a larger screen along with USB-C ports on both the top and bottom of the Switch 2.

One of the pictures shows the Joy-Cons showing a magnetic connection, previously rumoured as a replacement for the slide-in controllers used in the original Switch.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is reportedly working to get other publishers to remaster their old games including Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Driver for the original Switch gaming console.

Reports said that the company approached developer Ubisoft which is working to release a remaster for Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2025.

Last month, the company announced that its Switch gaming console is set to get a remaster of the survival game Xenoblade Chronicles X.

The Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, a remaster action RPG, will launch on the Switch on March 20, 2025.