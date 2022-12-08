President Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJCSC, COAS

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military (NIM) upon Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad in recognition of their valuable services.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and the cabinet members.

General Asim Munir assumed command as the new army chief (COAS) on November 29 after the retirement of Qamar Javed Bajwa, while General Sahir Shamshad Mirza replaced General Nadeem Raza as new chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) on November 27.

The federal government chose two senior-most generals for the top slots.

