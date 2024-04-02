Nisho Begum breaks silence on daughter Sahiba’s first meeting with her father

Veteran Lollywood film star, Nisho Begum breaks the silence on her daughter, Sahiba Afzal meeting her biological father Inaam Rabbani for the first time, after all these years of their separation.

For the unversed, Lollywood star Sahiba Afzal finally met her real father for the first time in 47 years of her life. She turned to her social media handles to update her millions of followers across the platforms with little glimpses of the emotional father-daughter reunion.

This came weeks after the actor disclosed in an earlier interview that she had never seen or met her real father, because of her parents’ separation before her birth.

Days after their first meeting, which made headlines on the internet, Lollywood veteran Nisho Begum has now spoken about the reunion of her ex-husband Rabbani with Sahiba.

The veteran shared that she was completely unaware of it initially, and someone approached her son-in-law/Sahiba’s husband, Afzal Khan aka Jan Rambo, in Karachi to arrange her meeting with her father, after her interview clip went viral.

Nisho revealed that although Rambo tried to convince Sahiba himself to meet his father, the latter felt the need to get permission from her before proceeding with the final decision. “I told Sahiba to go ahead with it because it was my ex-husband and I who got separated, but the relationship that Sahiba has with him can never be denied,” the veteran shared.

During the conversation, she also revealed that her ex-husband left her when she was seven months pregnant with Sahiba and never returned, or tried to reconcile.

“Once when Sahiba was around 6 or 7, we came across each other at a wedding, and he expressed his wish to see his daughter, which I allowed and they met but Sahiba didn’t know that he was her father,” Nisho explained.

Why was Nisho Begum against the daughter’s marriage?