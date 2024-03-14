Nita Ambani steals the show with rare Mughal-era jewellery piece

Nita Mukesh Ambani, the wife of Asia’s richest man, stole the show at the recently held 71st Miss World ceremony in Mumbai, wearing a rare jewellery piece of a Mughal emperor, with her black and gold sari.

After the 500 crore necklace, flaunted at the pre-wedding festivities of his son Anant and his fiance Radhika, Mrs Nita Ambani has the internet talking once again about her sartorial jewellery choices, as this time she decided to style her black solid blouse of stunning zari sari by Swadesh and Manish Malhotra, with a historic jewellery piece, once owned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

As reported by Indian media, the bazuband worth over INR2 billion, worn by the Reliance Foundation chief on her arm, is the Mughal-era Kalgi, made of gold and set with diamonds, rubies, and spinels.

At a height of 13.7 cm and 19.8 cm wide exquisite piece, was last seen publicly at the Al Thani Collection, before being divested at auction in 2019. Pertinent to note here that the prestigious Miss World pageant returned to India after 28 years and was held at the Ambanis-owned Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, India on Saturday. Krystyna Pyszkova, 24, of the Czech Republic was crowned the 71st Miss World at the event.

Moreover, Mrs Nita Ambani was bestowed with the esteemed ‘Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award’ at the ceremony, in recognition of her commitment to philanthropy and social work.

