No-confidence motion tabled against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and some members from its coalition partners on Wednesday tabled a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, ARY News reported.

BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly. Of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 backed the vote of no confidence against CM Jam Kamal Alyani.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly, stated that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and should be removed immediately.

“Bad governance by the chief minister has created frustration, unemployment and lawlessness,” according to the text of the no-confidence motion tabled in the Balochistan Assembly.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Khetran was of the view that the performance of every provincial department under the CM Jamal Kamal had remained poor during three-year tenure while unemployment had also spread.

He went on to say that CM Alyani took important political decisions himself without consulting the ruling party and coalition partners, adding that MPAs several times had tried to inform the CM about the damage being caused, but he ignored them completely.

“In past three years, many people in the province, including bureaucrats, doctors, students had taken to the streets in protest of the government’s bad governance,” he said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal had earlier reiterated that he will not step down on the demand of 12 people. “The allies and most of the BAP members are supporting me,” he said.

Previously, 16 opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.