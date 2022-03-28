No-confidence motion: BAP decides to support opposition

ISLAMABAD: In a rapidly changing political environment ahead of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally of the PTI government on Monday has decided to support opposition parties, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The development comes after an important meeting between the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Magsi at the Parliament Lodges.

Sources privy to the development said that BAP has assured opposition parties of their support ahead of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

BAP leaders along with former president Asif Ali Zardari will hold a joint presser shortly.

Earlier on Sunday, the Parliamentary Leader of BAP Khalid Magsi had said that they would decide on support during the no-trust move.

“There will be a lot of news for you from tomorrow evening,” Khalid Magsi had said while speaking to ARY News.

He had said that the BAP was in contact with the MQM-P and PML-Q while a discussion is also undergoing within the party for a final decision. “Public gatherings will not decide the matter rather numbers will decide the fate of the no-trust against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he had said.

