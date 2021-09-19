Efforts to foil no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan Jam Kamal ‘succeed’

QUETTA: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani’s effort to foil a no-confidence move against Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has proved futile as reservations of the treasury members in the provincial assembly were addressed, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the reconciliation committee has persuaded the estranged MPAs from the treasury and the latter had assured that they would not become a part of any move against Jam Kamal.

It has been further agreed that a committee comprising of Senators, and National Assembly members from Balochistan along with disgruntled MPAs and provincial ministers would be formed to address the reservations of the latter two.

“The chief minister will address their reservations within 15 days,” they said.

Speaking to ARY NEWS later, Sarfaraz Bugti said that they had addressed the reservations of the lawmakers and they are not of a serious nature.

He, however, rejected that any timeframe has been given to the chief minister to address the reservations and said that the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal would be foiled.

On September 14, the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

Sixteen members of the opposition parties in the provincial assembly had submitted the no-confidence motion with the secretary of the assembly.

The lawmakers had said that their resolution was based on four major points and among them tops the reason that the chief minister had failed to deliver on the promises during his three-year tenure.

“Everyone wants an end to this government as lawlessness, corruption, and looting is rampant in the province,” the lawmakers said adding that they had the desired numbers, however, they would not share the numbers now and would only bring them forward on the voting day against Jam Kamal.