No-confidence motion against CM Kamal on Oct 12

QUETTA: Disgruntled MPAs of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have announced to the table a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal on October 12 (Monday), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the BAP disgruntled MPAs under the chair of its chief orgnaiser Jan Jamali.

The meeting was attended by Zahoor Buledi, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Sarfaraz Domki, Lala Rasheed Dashti, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen and Laila Tareen.

The meeting discussed the matters related to the no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal. Addressing the meeting participants, Jan Jamali said Kamal was given time to resign with respect, but he decided against it.

Now we will impeach him, he added.

On Friday, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha had accepted the resignations of three provincial ministers as CM Jam Kamal reiterated that he would not resign.

Asad Baloch, Zahoor Buledi, and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had submitted their resignations over disagreements with the incumbent chief minister as they demanded him to resign.

A notification for the approval of the ministers’ resignation would be issued shortly as sources in the Governor House said that they had returned the resignations of four parliamentary secretaries.

