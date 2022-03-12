No-confidence motion: Opposition announces future strategy

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties on Saturday have announced the future strategy amid a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per details, the opposition has decided to impeach Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar after the impeachment move against PM Imran Khan.

PPP leader, Syed Khursheed Shah said the opposition parties will head towards Speaker NA and the Punjab CM after voting on a no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan held meetings with the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

Members hailing from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Chakwal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Members elected on the reserved seats for women were also present in the meeting.

The huddle discussed the country’s overall political developments and matters related to the no-confidence motion. Speaking with the MNAs, PM Imran Khan said the country’s economy is stabilised with the positive steps taken by his government.

