PM Imran directs MNAs to apprise masses about social, industrial development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday held meetings with the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-confidence motion against him, ARY News reported.

As per details, members hailing from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Chakwal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Members elected on the reserved seats for women were also present in the meeting.

The huddle discussed the country’s overall political developments and matters related to the no-confidence motion. Speaking with the MNAs, PM Imran Khan said the country’s economy is stabilised with the positive steps taken by his government.

The economy has been put on the right track and now it is prospering further, he added. PM Imran also directed the MNAs to remain in contact with the masses in their constituencies and apprise them about the steps taken by the government for the resolution of their problems.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will write a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as chairman of PTI asking him to take action against members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who violate party directives during the no-trust move.

According to sources privy to the matter, the senior leadership of the PTI and legal experts are holding a consultation over the matter regarding the content of the letter to be sent to the National Assembly speaker.

